Man arrested in death of missing Texas woman whose body was found in trunk of sedan

A man has been arrested in the case of a missing Texas woman whose body was found in the trunk of a sedan parked in front of a house last month.

The U.S. Marshall service along with the Texas City Police Department arrested Christopher Lee Maldonado on Friday during a traffic stop.

He is the suspect in the death of 24-year-old Angela Leean Mitchell, who was reported missing on May 5.

She was found in the trunk of a vehicle on Wednesday, May 11, according to the police department.

Maldonado is charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair (human corpse) and an unrelated assault charge, according to the Texas City Police Department.

He's being held in the Galveston County Jail with a $200,000 bond, according to the police department.