Man arrested for shooting at 3 individuals driving past his house, Brownsville police say

A 37-year-old man has been arrested after three victims were shot at in a pick-up truck as they drove past his house, according to Brownsville police.

Police said on Friday around 3:30 a.m. they responded to the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue. Police said the three victims heard a loud bang, as the passenger side window of their truck shattered.

The victims identified David Rodriguez as the person who had shot at them. Rodriguez was taken into custody by the Brownsville police for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

When officers responded to his home, they located Rodriguez hiding under some couch cushions.

"As officers were escorting Rodriguez to the unit for transport, an officer located a duffle bag full of narcotics in plain view," said police. "The officers were able to recover Crack, Cocaine, Meth, Xanax, and Marijuana from the bag."

Rodriguez was transported to the Brownsville City Jail with additional charges for possession of controlled substances (four counts) and possession of marijuana.