Man arrested for murder after he shot 'original aggressor' at Baylor off-campus party

Waco police said a man has been arrested for murder after he shot and killed the man who showed up to an off-campus party involving Baylor University students and started threatening people with a gun.

Police said Calvin Nichols Jr. was served a warrant on Thursday from Waco police special crimes detectives while in custody at Harris County Jail. He was arrested on unrelated charges in Houston on Sunday, June 5, and will be extradited to McLennan County Jail.

Joseph Craig Thomas Jr. of Houston, 24, died in the homicide that took place just after 2 a.m. Sunday, April 3, in the 2300 block of South 2nd Street.

Police say Thomas started threatening people with a gun after showing up to the party uninvited. An argument ensued and a second man, Nichols, shot and killed Thomas, who police described as the “original aggressor."

Thomas wasn’t a Baylor student.