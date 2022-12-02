Houston police say man arrested in death of Migos rapper Takeoff

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff, said Houston police on Friday.

Police said Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, is charged with the murder of Kirshnik Khari Ball - known as Takeoff. The shooting happened after an argument had broken out among a group leaving a private party at Billiards & Bowling in Downtown Houston, according to the Associated Press.

Houston police also said they charged Cameron Joshua, 22, with felony possession of a weapon while he attended the same event.

Police Chief Troy Finner said that he had “no reason to believe he [Takeoff] was involved in anything criminal at the time.”

Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.