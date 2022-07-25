Man arrested after allegedly robbing five Texas banks in 2022 alone

A Dallas man who allegedly robbed five Texas banks in 2022 alone has been arrested and charged, according to an Eastern District of Texas U.S. Attorney.

A complaint filed last week names 53-year-old Mark Robert Disch and charges him with two counts of bank robbery, said the announcement. Disch was arrested on Thursday and appeared in court on Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly C. Priest Johnson.

Disch allegedly robbed five Texas banks between May 25 and June 27, according to the U.S. Attorney; the banks were located in Lewisville, Arlington, DeSoto, Sulphur Springs, and University Park.

"Using video surveillance and witness accounts, along with other investigative techniques, law enforcement officers and federal agents were able to identify Disch and determine he was in the immediate vicinity of each bank robbery," said the release.

Disch faces up to 20 years if he is convicted, according to the announcement.

"A complaint, information or indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law," said the U.S. Attorney.