Man accidentally shot by woman in Whataburger drive-thru in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A man was accidentally shot while waiting in a Whataburger drive-thru on the far north side of San Antonio.

According to KSAT, officers were called to a Whataburger location in the 17300 block of Autry Pond Road after receiving information about a shooting.

San Antonio Police say a man and a woman were waiting in a car in the drive-thru when the man showed the woman his handgun.

Police say the woman accidentally shot the man in the arm.

The man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

San Antonio police are talking with the woman about the incident and did not mention potential charges.