Lorena police work 2-vehicle crash, 4 transported to hospital

Posted at 6:07 PM, Mar 15, 2022
Lorena police said they worked a 2 vehicle crash where four people were transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Police said around 4:15 p.m. Lorena Fire, AMR, DPS and Tow King responded to the 5800 block of Old Lorena Road.

"Four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," said police. "We remind you to always pay attention, especially on two-lane roads, where vehicles may be slowing or stopped to turn or unfortunately drivers drifting over the marked lanes due to distractions in their vehicles."

