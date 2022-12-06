Local health partners, Bryan Firefighters Association to host 3rd annual sensory toy drive

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Local health partners and the Bryan Firefighters Association will come together for the 3rd Annual Sensory Toy Drive, spreading some holiday cheer for our seniors and children in the community.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, sensory toys can be donated to Signature Care Emergency Center or any Bryan Fire Department location from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“Being that autism and Alzheimer’s and dementia are very close to my heart, with my nephew and my grandmother, I was like we need to bring more awareness to this,” says Ashley Allen, Marketing Supervisor, Signature Care 24HR ER. “There’s toy drives all around Bryan-College Station, but I was like there’s no sensory toy drive.”

Sensory toys help stimulate our senses through texture and color. They engage, interact and maintain focus.

“It can range from pop-its, even coloring books,” says Makayla Troyer, Life Engagement Coordinator, Visiting Angels. “Anything from squishy balls, anything they can use with their hands to keep their hands busy.”

Allen says in the first year of the toy drive, they filled five boxes of toys. Last year, they filled 11, and this year, the goal is to fill 20 boxes of toys.

“It’s not a temporary toy,” says Allen. “These toys can last however long so if we could give that back to Aggieland. The seniors were the steppingstones for Aggieland. We just need to continue and bring constant awareness to Alzheimer’s, dementia, and autism.”

Allen says it’s about taking care of the community at all stages of life.

“I like to say stitches to strokes and everything in between,” says Allen. “That also stands to say we facilitate pediatrics to geriatrics and everything in between.”

For additional information on the toy drive, you can contact Makayla Troyer with Visiting Angels: mtroyer@visitingangels.com or Ashley Allen with Signature Care: aallen@ercare24.com.

