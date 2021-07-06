Local Endangered Missing Alert issued for 21-year-old out of Dallas

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has issued a Local Endangered Missing Alert for 21-year-old Javier Ruiz Martinez out of Dallas.

Martinez was last seen in the 4600 block of St. Francis Avenue in Dallas around 9 pm on Jul 04, 2021.

Martinez has brown eyes and black hair, weighs approximately 190 lbs and is 5'5".

He was last seen wearing a beige top with blue jeans. He also has a tattoo sleeve on his left arm.

Dallas Police say he may be confused and in need of assistance.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671-4268.

Texas Department of Public Safety

