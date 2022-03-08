LIVE UPDATES: Dabrett Black takes the stand in trial for Trooper Damon Allen's murder

The trial for the murder of Trooper Damon Allen began on Monday, Feb. 28.

25 News is live in the courtroom with the latest on the case against Dabrett Black, the man accused of shooting Allen to death on Thanksgiving Day 2017. The question of Black’s mental state at the time of killing has been one of great debate throughout this trial.

Here's a live update of the court proceedings:

We are back, and Dabrett Black is now testifying! He is taking the stand. #dabrettblacktrial — Rebecca Fiedler (@RebeccaFiedler1) March 8, 2022

The defense questions first. They are asking Black about his childhood, which he says was normal. He is very soft spoken and giving somewhat short answers. (2) — Rebecca Fiedler (@RebeccaFiedler1) March 8, 2022

Black describes entering the military. He was quite reluctant to join, but once he reached basic training he was excited to be there, and enjoyed the training process. He felt he took naturally to the challenge. (3) — Rebecca Fiedler (@RebeccaFiedler1) March 8, 2022

Black shares experiences from his deployments, and answers questions about combat. The defense asks about the time, while a gunner in a convoy, he shot at an approaching vehicle which had ignored his hand signals to stop or slow down. (4) — Rebecca Fiedler (@RebeccaFiedler1) March 8, 2022