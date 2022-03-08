Watch
HometownTexas

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: Dabrett Black takes the stand in trial for Trooper Damon Allen's murder

Dabrett Black
Copyright 2019, WorldNow
(Source: Brazos County Jail)
Charges: capital murder of a peace officer Arresting agency: Texas Department of Public Safety
Dabrett Black
Posted at 3:18 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 16:18:01-05

The trial for the murder of Trooper Damon Allen began on Monday, Feb. 28.

25 News is live in the courtroom with the latest on the case against Dabrett Black, the man accused of shooting Allen to death on Thanksgiving Day 2017. The question of Black’s mental state at the time of killing has been one of great debate throughout this trial.

Here's a live update of the court proceedings:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019