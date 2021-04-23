LIST: Qualifying emergency preparation supplies this tax-free weekend in TX

AUSTIN, TX — Attention Texas shoppers!

This tax-free weekend runs from April 24-26, however, be mindful, as only certain emergency supplies will receive the tax credit.

These savings will be included on items purchased in-store, online, and even over the phone.

What emergency preparation supplies qualify for this tax-free weekend?

KRHD 25 News has assembled a complete list to ensure Texas shoppers can fill up their carts, without emptying out their wallets this weekend.

Portable generators (Less than $3000)

Emergency ladders (Less than $300)

Hurricane shutters ((Less than $300)

All of the following items also qualify if they're under $75:

Axes

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)

Can openers - nonelectric

Carbon monoxide detectors

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric

Fire extinguishers

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Hatchets

Ice products - reusable and artificial

Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated)

Examples of items include: candles, flashlights, and lanterns

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers

Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios

Smoke detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting

According to the Texas Comptroller, several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray, and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel in accordance with the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

What doesn't qualify?

Medical masks and face masks

Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes

Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex, and other types used in healthcare

Toilet paper

Batteries for automobiles, boats, and other types of motorized vehicles

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies

Services performed on or related to, emergency preparation supplies

However, Texas shoppers should be mindful, as delivery, shipping, handling, and transportation charges are still part of the sales price.

For example, if you purchase a $70 first aid kit... but the delivery charge is $6.... because the total sales price for the first aid kit would be $76, it would no longer qualify as tax-free because it went above the $75 limit. This would also mean since the item is now taxable, the delivery charge would become taxable as well.

How do I get my refund if I end up paying sales tax on qualifying items this tax-free weekend?

If you pay sales tax on these items during the sales tax holiday, you can ask the seller for a refund of the tax paid. The seller can either grant the refund or provide their customer with Form 00-985, Assignment of Right to Refund (PDF) that allows the purchaser to file the refund claim directly with the Comptroller's office.

Should you have additional questions about refund requests, you are encouraged to contact the Texas Comptroller at 800-531-5441, ext. 34545, or visit their Sales Tax Refunds web page for further details on filing a refund claim.

For more information, Texas shoppers are encouraged to reach out to their Tax Help or call them directly at 1-800-252-5555.