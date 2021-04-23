LIST: Qualifying emergency preparation supplies this tax-free weekend in TX

AUSTIN, TX — Attention Texas shoppers!
This tax-free weekend runs from April 24-26, however, be mindful, as only certain emergency supplies will receive the tax credit.
These savings will be included on items purchased in-store, online, and even over the phone.
What emergency preparation supplies qualify for this tax-free weekend?
KRHD 25 News has assembled a complete list to ensure Texas shoppers can fill up their carts, without emptying out their wallets this weekend.
- Portable generators (Less than $3000)
- Emergency ladders (Less than $300)
- Hurricane shutters ((Less than $300)
All of the following items also qualify if they're under $75:
- Axes
- Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
- Can openers - nonelectric
- Carbon monoxide detectors
- Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric
- Fire extinguishers
- First aid kits
- Fuel containers
- Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
- Hatchets
- Ice products - reusable and artificial
- Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated)
- Examples of items include: candles, flashlights, and lanterns
- Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
- Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios
- Smoke detectors
- Tarps and other plastic sheeting
According to the Texas Comptroller, several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray, and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel in accordance with the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.
What doesn't qualify?
- Medical masks and face masks
- Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes
- Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex, and other types used in healthcare
- Toilet paper
- Batteries for automobiles, boats, and other types of motorized vehicles
- Camping stoves
- Camping supplies
- Chainsaws
- Plywood
- Extension ladders
- Stepladders
- Tents
- Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies
- Services performed on or related to, emergency preparation supplies
However, Texas shoppers should be mindful, as delivery, shipping, handling, and transportation charges are still part of the sales price.
For example, if you purchase a $70 first aid kit... but the delivery charge is $6.... because the total sales price for the first aid kit would be $76, it would no longer qualify as tax-free because it went above the $75 limit. This would also mean since the item is now taxable, the delivery charge would become taxable as well.
How do I get my refund if I end up paying sales tax on qualifying items this tax-free weekend?
If you pay sales tax on these items during the sales tax holiday, you can ask the seller for a refund of the tax paid. The seller can either grant the refund or provide their customer with Form 00-985, Assignment of Right to Refund (PDF) that allows the purchaser to file the refund claim directly with the Comptroller's office.
Should you have additional questions about refund requests, you are encouraged to contact the Texas Comptroller at 800-531-5441, ext. 34545, or visit their Sales Tax Refunds web page for further details on filing a refund claim.
For more information, Texas shoppers are encouraged to reach out to their Tax Help or call them directly at 1-800-252-5555.