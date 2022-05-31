Lewisville police mourning after long-time officer loses battle with cancer

The Lewisville Police Department is mourning the loss of long-time officer Schnequa "Nikki" Hutchins after she lost her battle with cancer on Sunday.

Hutchins began with the police department in 1998, and served almost 25 years. According to the police department, Hutchins was the officer everyone strived to be and received many letters of appreciation and awards in her long-standing career.

In July 1999, she received the police commendation award for her bravery during a shootout with a bank robbery suspect, according to police.

"Nikki was a fighter throughout her battle with cancer," said Lewisville police. "Nikki managed to work while going through chemotherapy. She fought the cancer back and we thought she had it beat but it came back even stronger."

The officer managed to touch the lives of many officers, and left a lasting impression, according to the police department.

"Please keep our department and her family in your thoughts and prayers," said Lewisville police.