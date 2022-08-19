Law enforcement presence increased near Bremond ISD grounds "out of precaution" as authorities searched for the suspect in an attempted burglary.

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office said they were called to Bremond ISD grounds and the area near Old School House Road and FM 46 for an individual matching Chad Joseph Galick's description.

Galick is said to have allegedly attempted to break in and ran into a wooded area nearby when law enforcement tried to make contact.

"There were no direct threats to the community or to the school this law enforcement increase was simply out of precaution," said authorities.

Galick was last seen wearing a black cap, gray shirt, black high-tops and a black backpack.