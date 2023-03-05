'Last Place Burgers' in Texas ranked as best in the world

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Well, it looks like the 'worst' burger in Texas might have finally had its day!

Located in San Antonio, 'Last Place Burgers' went viral after catching the attention of YouTuber turned-fighter, Logan Paul.

In town for the WWE Royal Rumble, Paul alongside a guest filmed a "moderate speed burger challenge."

A challenge that featured the food truck's hit burger, stacked with two American wagyu smashed patties, two slices of American cheese, mustard, ketchup... and of course, lots of pickles!

In the end, the duo gave 'Last Place Burger' a 9.7 - the highest score they've given in their entire series.

The San Antonio-based food truck is located at the 723 block of North Alamo Street.

To watch the full video, click here.