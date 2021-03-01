Laredo CBP officers seize over $2.6 million worth of meth at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge

LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge say they intercepted methamphetamine totaling $2.6 million in street value last week.

“Drug trafficking organizations use continually evolving concealment techniques, to avoid detection,” said Acting Port Director Eugene Crawford, Laredo Port of Entry. “Fortunately, CBP is equipped to stay abreast of the new trends.”

The seizure occurred on Thursday, February 25, 2021, when a CBP officer referred a 1999 Ford F-150 for a secondary inspection.

According to CBP, the vehicle was driven by a 23-year-old male U.S. citizen traveling from Mexico.

Following a canine and non-intrusive imaging system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 24 packages weighing 132.36 pounds of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $2,647,283.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle.

The driver was arrested, and the case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.