Lamborghini to build new $10M dealership in San Antonio

FILE - This Tuesday, March 5, 2013 file photo shows the new Lamborghini Veneno during the first media day of the 83rd Geneva International Motor Show, Switzerland. On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, Lamborghini announced that would launch its first hybrid series production car in 2023, and by the end of 2024, each of the models will be offered a plug-in hybrid vehicle. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, file)
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Lamborghini is building a new luxury dealership in Texas.

The 40,727-square-foot dealership is to be built in San Antonio near the Domain, according to a new filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Homes in the community range upwards to $1.2 million.

A used high-end Lambrogini can resale for upwards of over $899,000, according to Kelley Blue Books.

The "Lamborghini San Antonio" project is set to cost the Italian sports car company an estimated $10 million to build.

This will be the second Italian sports car dealership in San Antonio, the first being Ferrari.

There are currently three other Lamborghini dealerships in the Lone Star State - located in Austin, Dallas and Houston.

