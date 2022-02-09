Lacy Lakeview police, ATF investigating gun store burglary

Lacy Lakeview police are investigating after four suspects broke into a gun store during the winter storm last week.

"A group of heathens were in town during the late-night hours of February 3rd and braved the cold to break into our local Atwood's to steal a total of 69 firearms," said the police department.

The burglary took place at Atwood’s Ranch & Home in the late-night hours of Thursday, Feb. 3, or early morning on Friday, Feb. 4, according to The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. ATF said it is offering a reward of up to $8,000 for information leading to the suspects' arrests.

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department and ATF’s Waco Field Office are leading the investigation.

“ATF is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to apprehend the suspects responsible for this crime before they commit any more crimes,” said ATF Houston Field Division Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski.