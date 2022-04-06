Watch
Killeen police investigating traffic fatality on Clear Creek Road

(Source: KXXV)
Posted at 4:27 PM, Apr 06, 2022
A 25-year-old man has died as the result of an overnight crash on South Clear Creek Road.

Killeen police said around 1 a.m. on Wednesday officers were dispatched to the area of 4900 South Clear Creek Road in reference the crash. Officers located two vehicles, one being a motorcycle, in the collision.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver of a blue Suzuki motorcycle was traveling southbound in the inside lane, when they failed to control their speed and struck a black Jeep SUV from behind, according to police.

"The driver of the Suzuki, Yorluis Cruz, succumbed to his injuries on the scene and was pronounced deceased at 2:00 a.m., by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson," said Killeen police.

This investigation is ongoing by the department’s Traffic Unit and no other information will be released at this time."

