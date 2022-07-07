Killeen police investigating death of man who suffered burn injuries

Killeen police said they are investigating the death of a man who suffered severe burn injuries on Tuesday.

Around 8 p.m. officers responded to the 5100 block of Watercrest Road in reference to a fire. Medics were on the scene providing life-saving measures for a man suffering burn injuries, he was taken to Advent Health where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

"At this time, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, alongside with the Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office, are conducting a Death Investigation," said police. "The victim’s next of kin has been notified and the name of the victim will not be released at this time."

Police said at this time they do not suspect foul play and are actively investigating with no additional information available to the public.