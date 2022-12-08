Killeen police investigating after 23-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle

A 23-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday evening.

Killeen officers responded to the crash around 7:25 p.m. at the 100 block of W Elms Road.

Tatiana Monae Mathis was found laying in the roadway by officers and was immediately transported to the hospital in critical condition.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing northbound on Elms Road when a black Lexus traveling eastbound merged into the turning lane to make a left turn onto Florence Road, struck the pedestrian,” said police.

Police said Mathis succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital by Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey at 5:45 p.m.