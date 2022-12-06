Killeen police investigate hit-and-run that killed woman over the weekend

Killeen police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 39-year-old woman on Sunday.

Around 9:58 p.m. officers responded to a crash at South Fort Hood Road Street and West Lane.

"Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a female suffering from serious injuries," said police. "Officers started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived."

The victim was identified as Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright by police and succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

"The suspect driver fled the scene in a light-colored pickup prior to the officers’ arrival," said police. "No arrests have been made at this time."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.