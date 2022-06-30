Killeen man sentenced over 35 years for armed robbery: FBI

WACO, Texas — Killeen man is sentenced to over 35 years for multiple armed robberies at various convenience stores.

Authorities report Darius Letrayal King, 29, was found guilty of one count of carjacking, thee counts of brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, two counts of interference with commerce by robbery, and one count of possession of a convicted felon by a federal jury in Waco. His exact sentence is 427 months.

King was arrested in January 2020 and has remained in custody since.

Corey Labon Jackson, 51 and codefendant of King, pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence. He was sentenced to 12 years, authorities say.

King is accused of having driven Jackson to a 7-Eleven and a Family Dollar and providing a firearm while Jackson would rob the stores at gunpoint.

Jackson has also remained in federal custody since January 2020.

“Today’s sentencing sends a clear message that violent criminal acts will not be tolerated,” said Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich Jr., FBI, San Antonio Division. “We maintain our steadfast commitment to work with our federal, state and local partners to address violent crime in our communities."

The case was investigated with the FBI and Killeen PD with the assistance of Temple PD and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Frazier.