Watch
HometownTexas

Actions

It’s Election Day in Texas. Here’s what voters are deciding.

items.[0].image.alt
KXXV
voting
Posted at 7:47 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 08:48:39-04

It’s Election Day in Texas. Here’s what voters are deciding.

By Texas Tribune Staff, The Texas Tribune

"It’s Election Day in Texas. Here’s what voters are deciding." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

It’s Election Day in Texas, and voters heading to the polls across the state will be asked whether they support eight proposed changes to the state’s constitution.

There are no statewide elected officials on the ballot this time around — they’re all up for reelection next year, with the exception of some Supreme Court justices — but voters in different parts of the state may be asked to weigh in on local candidates and ballot proposals.

For example, voters in the San Antonio area will be asked to choose a new House representative to send to the Legislature. And in Austin, voters are being asked whether they support a measure to compel the city to drastically increase the ranks of its police force.

Check what’s on your local ballot through VOTE411.org or by visiting your county’s website.

Read more of our elections coverage here:

  • The proposed constitutional amendments were passed as bills during this year’s legislative sessions but require voter approval. The eight amendments include extending property tax exemptions for military families, a measure that would allow residents in nursing homes to designate someone who can never be denied visitation — even during a pandemic-related shutdown, and changes to the eligibility requirements for judges. Read up on the constitutional amendments here, and see endorsements from Texas newspapers and partisan organizations.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2021/11/02/texas-election-day-2021/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019