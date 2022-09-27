Iola ISD, loved ones to celebrate life of 13-year-old killed in FM 39 crash

"On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the world lost a beautiful soul."

Iola ISD will be celebrating the life of 13-year-old Contessa "Tessa" Clae Shive one week after she died in an FM 39 crash about one mile north of Iola.

The 13-year-old was killed in a one-vehicle accident around 8:15 p.m. and was a backseat passenger along with a 17-year-old driver and a 16-year-old front seat passenger.

According to her obituary, Tessa was born in Bryan on November 30, 2008, and was a "quiet but outgoing" girl who "brought excitement, love and light to so many."

In a Facebook post Tessa's mother, Kara Shive, said the school district and other community members have "honored our sweet girl in incredible ways."

"I am slowly reading through the outpouring of love and support for our family and I am just in awe," said Kara Shive in her post. "Every single visit, hug, and meal has been healing and every single text, message, and call has been a blessing."

In lieu of flowers, a First Touch Family page is set up to accept donations for the Tessa Shive Memorial Scholarship Fund.

"The Tessa Shive Memorial Scholarship Fund will be used to give a variety of scholarships over the years to honor the age Tessa would be in that year," said the page.

Tessa's family created an obituary and tributes page to share memories and her story.

"Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the Iola HS gym we will come alongside all of those who loved our girl to celebrate her beautiful life," said Kara Shive.