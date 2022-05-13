Investigation into reports of man offering children candy in white van false, North Texas police say

Police in North Texas say an investigation into reports of a man in a white work van offering candy to abduct a child has concluded the event did not occur.

Frisco police said the report stated the van had stopped in a neighborhood near the Lexington and Richwoods area. Posts circulating on social media were depicting

a white man entering a gated neighborhood in relation to the incident.

"Frisco Police Detectives have investigated this case and have reviewed multiple videos captured during this time and have concluded the reported event did not occur," said police. "The white van depicted in the photographs seen on many social media platforms is unrelated and the owner has no involvement in the reported incident."

Police said they encourage parents to have conversations with their children and to always "report suspicious circumstances so they can be properly investigated."