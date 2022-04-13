How to help Central Texas families looking to rebuild after severe weather

As damage and injuries are being accounted for by loved ones following the severe weather and tornadoes in Texas, their community is finding a way to help.

One family in Salado is looking to rebuild their home after a tornado "wiped away everything they have down to the foundation." The family was severely injured by the storm, along with their daughter and 1-year-old son.

"And with the family being in the home while the tornado taking away everything they’ve worked so desperately hard for; they manage to hang on to each other," said Stephen Perez, organizer of a GoFundMe for the Rios family.

Perez is attempting to raise $80,000 to help rebuild the family's home. To help them get back on their feet click here.

The Light family also tragically lost their home in the severe weather on Tuesday.

"They were at a baseball game for their oldest while their youngest was home alone when the storm hit," said GoFundMe organizer, Amanda Perrow.

Their youngest son was the only one home when the storm hit, according to Perrow; he hid in the bathroom which ended up being the only room spared by the storm.

"Everyone is safe and secure but their house is a total loss," said Perrow.

To help the Light family with the loss of their home, click here.