How to apply for the Texas Rent Relief Program, deadline March 28

AUSTIN, Texas — The application for the Texas Rent Relief Program is now open until March 28.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Texans can apply for rent and utility bill relief through this state program.

A program that has since helped hundreds of thousands of Texans pay their bills during the coronavirus pandemic.

With $96 million available, this may be the last time it's offered as even national programs are set to rescind aid.

This money may be used for past and future rent and utility payments.

It is intended for those unemployed or largely impacted during the pandemic.

Those who have already applied and received aid are still eligible.

To apply today, click HERE, you will need your financial information.

Anyone needing assistance may call 833-989-7368.