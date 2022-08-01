Watch Now
How Texans can save on school supplies this upcoming sales tax holiday

Posted at 2:32 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 15:33:07-04

AUSTIN, Texas — It's beginning to look a lot like... back-to-school!

Indeed Texans, this upcoming weekend is none other than the highly-anticipated Sales Tax Holiday across the Lone Star State.

From blue jeans to Nike's, parents can expect to save on all qualifying school supply items purchased under $100.

Now, there are a few rules...

The good news, this upcoming sales tax-free weekend also applies online.

That's right, parents looking to order their kid items like a new desk on retailers like Amazon will also receive the discount.

The catch?

These order needs to be fully purchased past midnight, afterwards, the discount will no longer be applicable.

The 2022 Sales Texas Holiday weekend in Texas is set to begin Friday, August 5 and last until Sunday.

To learn more details, such as how the discount applies to layaway and shipping charges, click here.

