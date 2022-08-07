Houston teens charged in capital murder: Police

HOUSTON — Police reported two teenagers are charged with capital murder after shooting two male adults early on Monday at a convenience store on10658 Monroe Road in Houston.

The Houston Police Department said Evan Scott Redmond, 18, and Camren Keith Johnson, 19, arrived around 1:35 a.m. in a black Nissan Altima where a white Mercedes Benz with the two male victims inside was parked in the store's lot. Police said Redmond exited the black car and entered the Benz, where surveillance video showed at least one was fired.

Police said one victim exited the driver's seat of the Benz and ran into the convenience store suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by Houston fire and died from his injuries at an area hospital.

Officials said two male victims' identities, 20 and 22, have been withheld pending notifying their next of kin.

Upon the shooting, Johnson fled the scene with the Altima while Redmond stole and fled with the Benz, officials said.

Officials reported the second victim was found on a roadway in the 1000 block of Pearland Parkway and said it appeared the victim was thrown from the white Benz and also had multiple gunshot wounds. Pearland Fire Department paramedics declared the second victim deceased at the scene.

Officials said patrol officers came across the stolen Benz and attempted a traffic stop. Redmond failed to comply and a police chase ensued, ending when Redmond rolled over and crashed in the 2200 block of Dixie Farm Road. He was transported to an area hospital with minimal injuries. Officials said he also admitted to his role in the shooting and the following incidents.

Houston police later found the Altima at a residence in Pearland and brought Johnson into custody without incident, officials said. Johnson too admitted being the driver of the Altima.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office charged both teens for their roles in the crime.

Police did not say if Redmond and Johnson knew the two other individuals.