Houston teen declared missing; possibly in central Texas

National Center of Missing & Exploited Children
Jeanette Miller, 15-year-old from Houston
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jul 14, 2022
HOUSTON — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children declared a 15-year-old Houston native missing on Thursday.

Jeanette Miller was last seen on July 2 in Houston. Authorities said Miller has connections in both the Waco and San Antonio areas and possibly traveled to those areas.

Miller stands at 5 feet 3 inches and weighs 120 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

NCMEC urges those with knowledge of her whereabouts to contact them at 1-(800)-843-5678 or the Houston Police Department at (713)-884-3131.

