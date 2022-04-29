Houston teen allegedly held hostage, murdered by mother’s boyfriend

Police in Houston say a 16-year-old girl was allegedly held hostage and shot dead by her mother’s boyfriend.

At around 1 a.m. Harris County deputies were dispatched to 20407 Canton Trace Lane. Deputies arrived to hear gunshots as they approached the front door of the home.

"A female called 911 and stated her mother's boyfriend was holding her sixteen-year-old sister captive, at gunpoint, inside the residence," said the sheriff's office.

The suspect, Van Brisbon, exited through the front door and was taken into custody, according to authorities.

"Deputies entered the residence and found the sixteen year old victim deceased from gunshot wounds, The suspect and the victim were the only two people inside the residence at the time of the murder," said the sheriff's office.

The motive for the murder is unknown to authorities at this time, as Brisbon was not cooperative with investigators according to the sheriff's office. He was booked into the Harris County jail at around 10:00 a.m.