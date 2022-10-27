Houston SPCA offers reward for injured puppy found in parking lot

A Houston nonprofit is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a person who "tightly wrapped an elastic hairband around the snout of an 8-week-old puppy."

The Houston SPCA said the hairband caused severe swelling and deep bone lacerations. The puppy was discovered in a parking lot by a good samaritan and brought to the organization.

"Houston SPCA veterinarian Dr. Rebecca Shipley performed a 3-hour surgery on the Chihuahua mix puppy where he remains in stable, but good condition," said the SPCA. "In the two days leading up to the surgery, the veterinary staff focused on pain management including hydrotherapy, antibiotics and pain medication."

The act of animal cruelty is punishable and could lead to a fine and/or jail time. Anyone with information is asked to call 713.869.7722 or email info@houstonspca.org.

“It’s hard to imagine why someone would commit such a terrible crime and cause so much suffering and pain. We are hopeful this reward will encourage someone to come forward and speak with the Houston SPCA and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 about this case,” said Adam Reynolds, chief of Animal Cruelty for the Houston SPCA.