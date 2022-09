HOUSTON — A Silver Alert was issued for a Houston man, officials said.

Lincoln Williams, 76, is declared missing and was last seen Wednesday around 10:00 p.m., the Texas Center for the Missing said.

Williams was last seen near 16300 Calistoga Court in Houston wearing burgundy pajamas and gray slippers, said officials.

Williams has memory loss and dementia.

Those who may know of his whereabouts are urged to contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840.