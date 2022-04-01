Houston police searching for suspects in attempted home invasion, gunfire exchange

Houston police are searching for suspects who posed as law enforcement during an attempted home invasion.

The police department said around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, March 18, the victim was asleep inside his apartment at the 8200 block of West Bellfort in Houston. He then heard a loud bang from his front door and realized someone was trying to kick it open.

As the man grabbed his handgun, the door flew open and several men entered saying "HPD" while armed with guns.

"The complainant stated that he did not think that they were the police and their intentions were to rob him, so he fired several rounds towards them," said police. "The suspects then returned fire, missing the complainant, and causing the rounds to go through the walls and into several other surrounding apartments."

The suspects then fled, according to Houston police, and neither the victim nor surrounding residents were struck by the gunfire.

"The suspects were described by the victim as black males wearing dark clothing, two were armed with handguns and the other two were armed with rifles," said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.