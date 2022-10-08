Houston police searching for suspect in months-old murder

HOUSTON — Police are searching for a murder suspect and have released a sketch composite of whom they believe committed a fatal shooting.

On March 4, 40-year-old Graylon Rucker was shot and killed at 718 Country Place Drive around 7:05 p.m. in Houston. Officials said two Spring Branch police officers were in the area when they heard multiple gunshots and responded to the scene.

Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced Rucker dead at the scene. An initial investigation determined a male suspect parked a gray, silver or gold 2001-2004 Chevy Silverado on the street with the hazard lights flashing, officials said.

Police describe the suspect as white or Hispanic male and was wearing a black or dark-colored shirt and dark-colored shorts.

Upon exiting the vehicle, the suspect walked to the parking lot and shot Rucker multiple times. The suspect returned to their vehicle and fled the scene, authorities said.

Police did not provide a motive or whether the shooting was targeted.

Those with information are urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600. Anonymous reporting is available via Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.