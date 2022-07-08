Houston police said they are searching for a mother after her 12-month-old child was found abandoned and crying near an iron fence in an apartment complex.

The child was found at an apartment complex on 10300 South Wilcrest Drive at 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police. A family member contacted detectives to positively identify the baby on Wednesday, according to police.

"The baby was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries to his mouth," said police. "Detectives have learned the identity of the mother of the abandoned baby."

Police said 33-year-old Dana McGowan was reported missing on Thursday after family members were unable to reach her.

"Residents have reported seeing Ms. McGowan in the area of 10300 S. Wilcrest in recent days," said police. "Detectives want to interview her about circumstances in the case."

The baby boy remains in the care of Child Protective Services, police said.