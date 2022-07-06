Houston police were joined by family members on Wednesday as they asked someone to come forward with more information about the fatal shooting of 5-year-old girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting around 12:50 a.m. on Sunday at 13350 Northborough Drive. Police said witnesses saw a silver, four-door sedan approaching the intersection and a suspect leaned out of the vehicle to fire shots at a food store.

"The juvenile victims were in a vehicle driven by their mother," said police. "They were stopped at the stop sign on Northborough Drive and were caught in the crossfire."

Their mother had just gotten off work, according to police; 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson was killed and her 8-year-old brother was wounded.

"The victims' mother drove them to an area hospital where doctors pronounced the female victim deceased," said police.

There is no known motive or suspect in the shooting, according to police.