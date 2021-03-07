Houston officials worried about planned 'mask-off' party at a popular nightclub

HOUSTON, TX — State and local leaders in Texas, along with health care workers, are condemning a "mask off" party planned at a Houston nightclub.

The event is scheduled on the first day the governor's order goes into effect lifting public health measures.

"For an establishment I think to host a party and advertise it publicly is a slap in the face to health care workers who are on the front lines watching and seeing death every single day," Houston resident Brittany Vasquez said.

The flier was posted and promoted on the Instagram of Concrete Cowboy, a popular night club on Washington Avenue in Houston.

Another resident said he won't be attending but believes they have the right to do what they want.

"I do believe it's the personal businesses right to decide for themselves what dress code they want to enforce whether that's a mask or no mask," Max Levy said. "I think at the same time it's your right to stay home or shelter in place."

Concrete Cowboy has since changed out that flier, but local leaders say that's not enough.

They are now demanding the event be canceled.

"Having a mask off party in the middle of a city that has every potential variant of the COVID disease spreading is not only irresponsible but deadly," Texas State Representative Ann Johnson said.

A doctor who's been working around the clock treating COVID patients also weighed in saying he understands COVID fatigue but we've come to far to let up.

"You want to open your business you want to open your store. Open the store. I have no problem with that, what I have a problem is some using the mask others not using the mask and like I told you for this to work we both have to wear it," Chief of Staff at United Memorial Medical Center Joseph Varon said.