Houston man sentenced for sexually exploiting child

A 47-year-old Texas man has been sentenced for sexually exploiting children, after authorities encountered and investigated a young girl's relationships online.

Adam Albert Sanchez has been sentenced to 264 months in federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. The court that handed down the prison term also noted that his actions have alerted a minor's life forever.

"U.S. District Judge Alfred Bennett added that it will impact all of her relationships going forward and how she raises her children if she ever decides to become a parent," said Lowery. "Sanchez was further ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution to the victim and will serve 20 years on supervised release following completion of his prison term."

Sanchez will need to comply with requirements that will restrict his access to children and the internet, according to Lowery's announcement; he will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

"In February 2020, authorities encountered minor female online as part of an unrelated investigation," said the press release. "Realizing her young age, law enforcement told her to report any inappropriate conduct she had experienced with any adults online to her parents and authorities. They were eventually able to locate the victim’s family and contacted them."

Authorities learned that Sanchez had picked up the minor near her home in Cypress and took her to a hotel, according to Lowery.

"At that location, he engaged in sexual intercourse with her and recorded it," said the release.

Law enforcement examined the child's phone and found photos inside of a hidden album.

"Sanchez learned authorities had visited the victim’s home and asked her to delete everything from her phone," said Lowery's announcement. "Shortly thereafter, he attempted to take his own life and was admitted to a residential treatment facility," said the release.