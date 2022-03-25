Houston man ordered to prison for brutal kidnapping of woman from her home

A 23-year-old Houston man is going to prison for brutally kidnapping a woman from her home at gunpoint and holding her captive for three days.

Hipolito Gutierrez was ordered to federal prison after pleading guilty to the kidnapping of a woman from her home in Katy, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

"At the hearing, the court heard details of the violent abduction in which Gutierrez and Nico Namitle-Morales kidnapped the female victim at gunpoint from her vehicle as she drove into her garage," said the release. "Gutierrez and Namilte-Morales transported the victim to Dallas and held her captive for three days while demanding ransom payments."

Gutierrez is sentenced to a 10-year-term of imprisonment by Judge Sim Lake. The sentence will be followed immediately by five years of supervised release, according to the release.

"Gutierrez is the last man to be sentenced for his role in the crime," said the release. "In December 2021, the court ordered Namitle-Morales to serve a 20-year sentence for his role as the main gunman and mastermind of the kidnapping."