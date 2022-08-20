Houston man accused of murder at large: Police

HOUSTON — A Houston man at large is wanted for murder after killing a man at a bowling alley in the early hours of August 14.

Around 1:15 a.m. at 925 Bunker Hill Road, 29-year-old Dionate D. Banks allegedly shot and killed 24-year-old Gregory Shead after the two go into an 'altercation,' police said. Banks fled the scene and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Officials did not provide possible reasons on what caused the altercation or if the two previously knew each other. Information on whether Banks fled on foot or other means was not disclosed.

A description of Banks' weight and height were not provided. Officials did not describe the clothes Banks was last seen wearing.

Those with information on Banks' whereabouts are urged to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600. Anonymous reporting is also available via Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.