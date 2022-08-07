Houston father charged in death of 1-month-old child

HOUSTON — Police made an arrest Tuesday afternoon against a Houston man for the death of an infant at a motel on Katy Freeway.

Police arrested the father, 33-year-old Jamal Edward Robertson, for the death of his male 1-month-old baby. Police said the cause of death is pending verification from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Houston police arrived at the motel at the request of Houston fire emergency personnel. Authorities discovered an unresponsive baby boy and transported him to Texas Children's Hospital West Campus where he was declared dead, officials said.

Robertson has formally been charged with child-serious bodily injury.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that charges could be upgraded considering the death of the infant.