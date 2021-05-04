Houston doctor enrolls 13-month-old son in Pfizer vaccine trials

HOUSTON, TX — According to the Houston Chronicle, a 13-month child has been vaccinated for COVID-19 as part of their Pfizer trial for children under 2-years-old.

"We weighed the benefits & risks & frankly the benefits far outweighed the risks," said Dr. Thao Galvan, regarding her 13-month old son Nathan's participation in the study.

The child reportedly received about one-tenth of the dosage adults are currently receiving.

Texas Children's Hospital is also reportedly one of six locations across the country with these types of clinical trials. An effort, researchers hope, will allow them to understand the right dosage children may need.

Nathan is reportedly scheduled for his second dose in two weeks.

This trial is also reportedly expected to reach Phase 2 and 3, sometime this May, over in Harris County.

