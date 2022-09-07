Houston County authorities search for escaped jail inmate

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas — An inmate has escaped from the Houston County Jail early Wednesday, authorities report.

Miguel Alejandro Zuniga was last seen at the sheriff's office at 700 South 4th Street around 1:50 a.m., officials said. Zuniga was performing his assigned duties to him as a trustee when he walked away from the jail.

Authorities said Zuniga, who is incarcerated on a felony drug charge undisclosed felony charge, is being aided by his girlfriend, Melissa Pearl Ortiz. Ortiz agreed prior to Zuniga's escape to provide transportation.

Both Zuniga and Ortiz are considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

Zuniga has brown eyes and black hair. He stands at 5 feet 6 inches. He is Hispanic and 31 years old.

He was last seen wearing gray pants and a white t-shirt.

Those who see Zuniga or know about his whereabouts are urged to contact 911 or the Houston County Sheriff's Office dispatch at (936) 544-2862.