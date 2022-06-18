Watch
Houston confirms 1st monkeypox case, threat 'remains low': Report

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. A leading doctor who chairs a World Health Organization expert group described the unprecedented outbreak of the rare disease monkeypox in developed countries as "a random event" that might be explained by risky sexual behavior at two recent mass events in Europe. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)
Posted at 6:39 PM, Jun 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-18 21:03:42-04

HOUSTON, Texas — The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Houston, news outlets reported.

As first published by ABC 13, the Houston Health Department has confirmed a case of monkeypox in a local resident.

The resident had just returned from international travel, said officials.

It has yet to be confirmed where they were returning from.

The resident is reported to be experiencing "mild illness" not requiring hospitalization and is currently isolated at home.

Health officials are in the process of contacting people who may have had direct close contact with the resident while infectious.

They are reassuring the public that the threat of monkeypox in Houston "remains low."

At the time of this publication, only one other case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Texas.

Monkeypox is treatable and there are already vaccines available.

The CDC describes monkeypox as a milder case of smallpox.

