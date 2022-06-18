Houston confirms 1st monkeypox case, threat 'remains low': Report

HOUSTON, Texas — The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Houston, news outlets reported.

As first published by ABC 13, the Houston Health Department has confirmed a case of monkeypox in a local resident.

The resident had just returned from international travel, said officials.

It has yet to be confirmed where they were returning from.

The resident is reported to be experiencing "mild illness" not requiring hospitalization and is currently isolated at home.

Health officials are in the process of contacting people who may have had direct close contact with the resident while infectious.

They are reassuring the public that the threat of monkeypox in Houston "remains low."

At the time of this publication, only one other case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Texas.

Monkeypox is treatable and there are already vaccines available.

The CDC describes monkeypox as a milder case of smallpox.