Houston-area officer shot in face & foot after chasing carjacking suspect

HOUSTON — A Houston-area police officer was shot early Saturday by a carjacking suspect in the face and foot, police said.

Crystal Sepulveda of the Missouri County Police Department was shot by a suspect after following a vehicle suspected to be stolen in an aggravated robbery case at a North Harris County Texaco.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, Sepulveda and other officers followed the vehicle to a residence in the 15500 block of Corsair Road. Around 30 minutes later, the officers asked for backup and for the Houston Police Department to get involved, police said.

The suspect went towards the back of the residence and Sepulveda followed. Upon approaching the suspect, he fired at the officer, striking her face and foot, and fled the scene on foot.

Multiple agencies were called in to set a perimeter searching for the suspect while Sepulveda was transported to the Memorial Medical Center. Missouri City police officials said she is expected to live and is in stable conditions.

Police located the suspect in the backyard of a residence in the 15500 block of Winter Briar Drive. The suspect fired at the officers, who in turn fired back and struck the suspect multiple times. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. No other officers were injured.

Missouri police said the suspect was armed with two semi-automatic pistols with extended magazines and was an African American male around 25-30 years of age.

Missouri police said Houston police is opening a criminal investigation while the Fort Bend District Attorney beings a separate and independent investigation. Other agencies involved, such as the Texas Rangers and Texas Department of Public safety, are opening administrative investigations.