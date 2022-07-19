WACO, Texas — It's been almost two months since the shooting at Robb Elementary School. Family members spent most of that time looking for answers.

The Texas House of Representatives Investigative Committee released its preliminary report into what happened. Police also released body camera footage, which helped build a timeline from that day.

Officers entered Robb Elementary School less than five minutes after the gunman began shooting at the building. During that time the shooter fired more than 100 rounds into two fourth-grade classrooms in less than three minutes.

Police body camera footage shows what started as an urgent response to an active shooter, but within just a few minutes led to officers standing around with no direction or idea on what to do next.

In the report, investigators said that "despite the immediate presence of local law enforcement leaders, there was an unacceptably long period of time before officers breached the classroom, neutralized the attacker, and began rescue efforts."

It took more than 70 minutes for the police to confront the gunman. Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo testified officers did not know there were students and teachers in the classroom with him.

According to that report, officers "testified that they heard no screams or cries from within the rooms and they did not know whether anyone was trapped inside needing rescue or medical attention."

They began to treat it as a barricaded subject instead of an active shooter, a decision the house's report calls "a terrible, tragic mistake."

The decision left 19 children and two teachers dead.