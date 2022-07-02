Hit-and-run in Austin leaves one dead: Police

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking answers after a car accident that left one dead.

On Monday around 11:45 p.m. on the 8100 block of south IH-35 SVRD northbound, a silver vehicle struck a white male pedestrian.

Police said the suspected vehicle fled the scene after allegedly striking the male.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police say the vehicle they believe involved in the accident is a 2017-2019 white Honda CR-V, though community members have indicated it could possibly be a Kia.

There would be damage to the front passenger side's headlight and missing silver trim pieces around the front and center, police said

Those with information are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (512)-472-TIPS (8477) or through the app.

The Highway Investigation tipline is also available at (512)-972-8111.