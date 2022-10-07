Hispanic Heritage Celebration at Texas A&M Central Texas kicks off

A Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at Texas A&M Central Texas will take place from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m. in front of Heritage and Warrior Hall.

The event will feature many different historical Hispanic dances, music, and food.

Participant Naomi Sadiablo speaks highly on the event and the importance of sharing the culture here in Killeen where the Hispanic community is very prevalent.

"A lot of us struggle because we have that, we’re not good enough to be Mexican but not good enough to be American fully, so a lot of us have that and you can do it, don’t feel guilty if you're on one side more than the other, but it's always good to learn more about your culture," Sadiablo said.

The perfect place to learn Naomi said will be at the event this evening.

Its a free event, an educational one, and an opportunity to network and meet fellow Hispanics and others in the community.