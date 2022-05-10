Watch
Highly anticipated music festival returns to Central Texas

Charles Reagan Hackleman
Austin City Limits Festival 2019
Posted at 10:52 AM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 12:03:13-04

AUSTIN, Texas — The highly anticipated ACL Music Festival lineup is out!

More than 100 bands will play over the course of two weekends this fall at Zilker Park in Austin for the Austin City Limits Festival.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!NK, Kasey Musgraves, and Lil Nas X are amongst the diverse list of headliners.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Tuesday and start at $295.

The first festival dates are October 7-9 and start again the following week during October 14-16.

Local bites will be available for purchase with diverse options.

Tickets are available at www.aclfestival.com

